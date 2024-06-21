West Valley man charged with murder in May 30 drive-by gang shooting in Murray

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill announced his office has charged a man with first-degree murder over a May 30 drive-by gang shooting that killed one, possibly paralyzed a teen, and injured two others.

Raoul Bedoang, 17, of West Valley City, faces 19 total charges, including one count of first-degree murder in the death of Abdiaziz Abdirahman. Abdirahman’s body was found at the intersection of Birkhill Blvd. and Fireclay Ave. in Murray. Bedoang has been identified as an alleged member of the 4500 Block Gang, while Abdirahman allegedly belonged to a rival gang called Nig***s in Black gang (NIB).

READ NEXT: 19-year-old arrested for May shooting death in Glendale

Bedoang also faces one charge of retaliation against a witness, 12 charges of felony discharge of a firearm, and five charges of felony discharge of a firearm with serious bodily injury.

Shots allegedly fired by Bedoang led to a 14-year-old being shot several times in the back, leading to possible paralysis. A third victim, 16, was shot in an index finger and a fourth victim was an uninvolved bystander who was grazed by a bullet. Investigators were able to see the alleged shooting on video footage.

A press release by Gill states a witness was approached by a group of alleged NIB members on May 30 asking if they knew who Bedoang was. The witness replied they did know who Bedoang was, and later called Bedoang to let him know the group of men were looking for him.

Gill said Bedoang and two other individuals showed up at the witness’ home later that day. They asked the witness for a ride, saying they all wanted to play basketball with the men who had been asking about him. The witness drove Bedoang and the other two individuals around.

When they found them in Murray, Bedoang, who was in the passenger seat of the witness’ car, allegedly rolled down the window and rapidly fired 18 bullets at the group in broad daylight. Abdirahman was struck multiple times, including twice in the head. He later died at an area hospital. Investigators found 18 empty 9mm casings at the scene.

The witness, who was driving, fled the scene, and Bedoang and his two friends eventually fled on foot. Before fleeing, however, Bedoang allegedly warned the witness to stay quiet, “or else,” according to court documents. The witness said he did not know the two people with Bedoang and that they were all wearing black clothing with black ski masks.

“This was a senseless, violent act that could have harmed far more than those tragically hurt,” said Gill. “This prosecution leaves notice that such behavior will be aggressively met and those involved held accountable. We grieve the loss of Abdiaziz Abdirahman and the others that were injured. We hope the filing of these charges will allow the family of Mr. Abdirahman to begin the healing process,”

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.