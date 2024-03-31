West Valley man charged in fatal hit-and-run on Redwood Road

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A West Valley City man was charged Friday in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash on Redwood Road last year.

Omar Salgado-Torres, 35, is charged in Salt Lake County with leaving the scene of an accident involving death (third-degree felony), driving on suspended or revoked operator’s license (class-C misdemeanor), and speeding (infraction).

On October 21, Salt Lake City Police responded to a fatal hit-and-run near 1100 South Redwood Road in Salt Lake City. Witnesses had reportedly told police that as they drove by, they saw a body lying on the side of the road surrounded by vehicle debris.

Upon arrival, officers found a male, identified as Shane Patrick Morris, with severe injuries. Morris was pronounced dead on scene.

Officers reviewed security footage from nearby businesses, according to charging documents, and found that at around 12:50 a.m., Morris walked across Redwood Road into oncoming traffic.

A driver heading southbound reportedly avoided hitting Morris and continued driving, while a second driver, identified as Salgado-Torres, struck Morris.

Salgado-Torres continued driving and did not stop to render aid, police said.

On October 24, an SLCPD detective was reportedly contacted by counsel for Salgado-Torres. According to charging documents, Salgado-Torres told police that he was out driving to get something to eat, but decided to return home.

Salgado-Torres claimed he made a left-hand turn off of 800 South, heading southbound on Redwood Road, when he “heard a loud noise,” the documents state. He told police he did not see anyone and that he was “freaked out,” which is why he left the scene.

Salgado-Torres stated he immediately went home and parked his car in his driveway.

According to police, Salgado-Torres was driving just under 60 mph when he hit Morris. The speed limit in that area is reportedly 45 mph. Salgado-Torres also did not have a valid driver’s license and had a suspended learner’s permit, police said.

No further information is available at this time.

