West Tyler residents frustrated as some restaurants remain closed due to boil water notice

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After a water main break on SSW Loop 323 in front of Sam’s Club on Monday, some restaurants in the area remain closed due to the boil water notice.

City of Tyler officials said the water line was repaired, but with the boil water notice still in effect, restaurants like McDonalds near Walmart remain closed.

“I completely forgot about the boil notice,” Angelique Smith, a west Tyler resident, said. “There’s no cars here.”

Before the notice can be cancelled the city must test water samples. Some residents expressed frustration that they could not visit their favorite restaurants.

“I told my cousin Whataburger [was] pretty dry,” Joshmon Joiner, a west Tyler resident, said. “I looked over again and Wingstop [was] dry.”

Some residents said they did not expect fast food chains to close their doors.

“I’m surprised because when I get off work it’s time to eat,” Joiner said. “I’m very surprised.”

Joiner said he was not aware of the boil water notice.

“I didn’t hear about it, and I literally just brushed by teeth so I’m like should I go get some mouthwash,” Joiner said.

Until the boil water notice is lifted, Joiner said he will now take precautionary measures to protect himself.

“Going to boil the water like you’re boiling eggs,” Joiner said.

The city said new water samples have been taken to a lab. If in the clear, life can get back to normal for people in west Tyler.

“It’s just really inconvenient,” Smith said.

Originally, the city hoped to drop the boil water notice on Wednesday or Thursday.

