West Trenton trains delayed after morning accident on Philly-Bucks border. What we know.

The regional trains along the West Trenton line into Philadelphia are operating on delays following a fatal accident on the Philadelphia-Bucks County borderline, a SEPTA official confirmed Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. when an unidentified male jumped off the Pennsylvania Turnpike bridge onto the southbound tracks between the Trevose and Somerton stations, transit agency spokesman Andrew Busch said.

A preliminary investigation suggests the man jumped before he was struck by the train, Busch said.

The 80 passengers on the train, which was headed to Suburban Station in Center City where transferred to another train. No injures among passengers or employees was reported, Busch said.

The southbound track is closed, but SEPTA is rerouting West Trenton line trains north and south on its northbound track, which remains operations, resulting in delays along the line, Busch said.

