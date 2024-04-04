West Texas Children's Miracle Networks receive donations from Jersey Mike's Subs

Two Children's Miracle Networks in West Texas recently saw donations totaling over $40,000 from Jersey Mike's Subs.

The donations were from the restaurant's annual Month Of Giving in March, during which the franchise raised $25 million for over 200 local charities across the nation.

According to the release, 100% of the sales on March 27, 2024 went to the charities.

The franchise operates two locations in Lubbock — 6319 82nd St. and 11417 Slide Road — which contributed to the $28,647 donation made to the UMC's Health System in Lubbock

CMN in Amarillo received a donation of $12,084 from the franchise's location at 2311 S. Georgia St.

“It’s incredibly heart-warming to see our customers rally to support their local charities by showing up to buy subs,” said Caroline Jones, senior vice president of Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems, Inc. “Day of Giving is our busiest day, and we look forward to it all year. Thank you to our customers, franchise owners, team members and charity partners for making a difference!"

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock, Amarillo children's hospital get over $40k from Jersey Mikes