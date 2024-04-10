West Texans report feeling tremors after 4.4 earthquake on Wednesday in Martin County

Martin County was rocked Wednesday afternoon by a 4.4 earthquake that was felt around much of the region, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake struck 13 miles North of Stanton at 1:46 p.m., with citizens reporting feeling it all over West Texas and the Permian Basin. Most of the reports are coming from the larger communities in the region including Big Spring, Midland and Lamesa.

Embedded content: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/tx2024hcdm/map?dyfi-responses-10km=true&shakemap-intensity=false

There are also a few reports of individuals feeling it in Lubbock, San Angelo and Abilene, according to the USGA.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, there were no reports of damage or injuries associated with the earthquake.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: 4.4 earthquake rocks Staton, tremors reported across West Texas