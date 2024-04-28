West Side's Trailside Village, Bengals draft and more: Today's top stories | Daily Briefing
Hello! Erin Couch here. I’m a breaking news reporter with The Enquirer. Happy Monday.
This summer, plots will be available for purchase at Trailside Village, a long-awaited mixed-use development on a former horse farm in Dent. It will feature dozens of new homes – and eventually, apartments, retail and dining – all off the Green Township Bike Trail.
Now that roads and utilities are set up, it’s only a matter of time before houses start going up, too. But it’s not just construction noise that’s got neighbors bugging out. The new neighborhood comes with more neighbors, traffic and a disruption of a quiet lifestyle they once held dear.
What else you need to know Monday, April 29
☀️ Weather: High of 81. Breezy in the morning; humid and remaining warm with intervals of clouds and sunshine with a thunderstorm in the afternoon.
🏈 How well did the Bengals draft? Here's how NFL experts graded Cincinnati's selections.
🧐 The story of Temple Tower – Cincinnati's 470-foot skyscraper that never was.
🖼️ John Lennon's 'Lost Weekend' with May Pang cataloged in Mason art exhibition this week.
🐟 It's official! New Richmond teen breaks Ohio record for largest blue catfish ever caught.
Today's Top Stories
• Reds weather early storms despite tough losses in Texas as they eye IL returns
• Zac Taylor says Bengals not trading Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson
• Mitch McConnell says he doesn’t currently see a path forward for national abortion ban
• Woman killed, another injured in Winton Hills shooting, police say
• Wow! This week's list of things to do in Cincinnati is HUGE
