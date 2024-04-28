West Side's Trailside Village, Bengals draft and more: Today's top stories | Daily Briefing

Plots at Trailside Village next to the Green Township Bike Trail will be available for purchase this summer. Not everyone's excited about it.

This summer, plots will be available for purchase at Trailside Village, a long-awaited mixed-use development on a former horse farm in Dent. It will feature dozens of new homes – and eventually, apartments, retail and dining – all off the Green Township Bike Trail.

Now that roads and utilities are set up, it’s only a matter of time before houses start going up, too. But it’s not just construction noise that’s got neighbors bugging out. The new neighborhood comes with more neighbors, traffic and a disruption of a quiet lifestyle they once held dear.

☀️ Weather: High of 81. Breezy in the morning; humid and remaining warm with intervals of clouds and sunshine with a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

🏈 How well did the Bengals draft? Here's how NFL experts graded Cincinnati's selections.

🧐 The story of Temple Tower – Cincinnati's 470-foot skyscraper that never was.

🖼️ John Lennon's 'Lost Weekend' with May Pang cataloged in Mason art exhibition this week.

🐟 It's official! New Richmond teen breaks Ohio record for largest blue catfish ever caught.

• Reds weather early storms despite tough losses in Texas as they eye IL returns

• Zac Taylor says Bengals not trading Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson

• Mitch McConnell says he doesn’t currently see a path forward for national abortion ban

• Woman killed, another injured in Winton Hills shooting, police say

• Wow! This week's list of things to do in Cincinnati is HUGE

