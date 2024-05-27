KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Plenty of parades stepped off despite the gloomy skies across NEPA Monday morning.

One parade in Kingston hit its 105th year, and lots of people came out as a way to observe Memorial Day.

It’s the 105th annual West Side Veterans Memorial Day Parade, a tradition bringing out dozens in Luzerne County year after year.

“We just love seeing all of these members of our community celebrating these veterans on Memorial Day it’s a great time,” said Cole Johnson, of Dallas.

The parade gives people a chance to honor and remember America’s fallen heroes.

“I mean they’ve given so much for our freedom and our country and we just have to honor them every year,” expressed Johnson.

The streets were lined with crowds who came out to do just that and enjoy all the parade had to offer.

Organized by the Black Diamond American Legion Post 395 and the Anthracite VFW Post 283 in Kingston, community organizations, local sports teams, elected officials, and first responders made their way down Wyoming Avenue.

Many veterans were also in attendance to honor their fallen brothers and sisters.

“To respect all the people unlike me who didn’t make it, all of the veterans who died,” said Floyd Macintyre, of Edwardsville.

Rich Pries, past commander of the Black Diamond American Post 395 in Kingston served as this year’s grand marshal.

