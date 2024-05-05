West Side Cinco de Mayo celebrations canceled after reports of gang violence

CHICAGO — Cinco de Mayo celebrations on the city’s West Side ended early on Sunday afternoon after reports of violence in the area.

Chicago police announced the cancelation in a post shared on X around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, about an hour and a half after the Cinco de Mayo Parade on Cermak Road began.

Police said the decision to cancel the parade was made by police, elected officials and parade organizers, following reports of “gang violence in the area.”

In the post, officers asked all paradegoers to return home.

Authorities say multiple arrests were made, including some “gun arrests.” Police did not provide details on what led to the arrests.

Police sources told WGN-TV that gunfire had broken out along the route. Sources said shots were still being fired even as officers were on the scene trying to disperse crowds.

WGN-TV crews spotted officers taking at least three people into custody while on scene.

The parade, which had also been canceled in years past due to unforeseen reasons, was scheduled to begin at noon on Sunday and run west along Cermak Road, starting at Damen, before coming to an end near Marshall Boulevard around 2 p.m.

Following the parade, a celebration featuring entertainment and music was scheduled to take place near South Rockwell Street and West 26th Street, however, it is unclear if the plans will continue following the parade’s cancellation.

