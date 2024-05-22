West Shore Jr./Sr. High School celebrates graduation with Tuesday ceremony
Melbourne's West Shore Jr./Sr. High School held its graduation ceremony Tuesday night at the King Center for the Performing Arts on the Eastern Florida State College Melbourne campus.
Here's the remaining schedule of graduations:
Wednesday, May 22:
Melbourne High School and Space Coast Jr./Sr. High School in Port St. John will hold graduation ceremonies.
Thursday, May 23:
Edgewood Jr./Sr. High School on Merritt Island and Brevard Virtual School will honor graduates at separate ceremonies.
Friday, May 24:
Viera High School and Cocoa High School will honor their graduating class.
Saturday, May 25:
Wrapping up the week with the only morning graduation ceremony is Palm Bay Magnet High School.
This article originally appeared on Florida Today: West Shore Jr./Sr. High School celebrates graduation Tuesday