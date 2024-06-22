West Sacramento receives nearly $2 million to extend trail to Clarksburg

(FOX40.COM) — West Sacramento is receiving nearly $2 million in funding to extend a trail to Clarksburg.

The money will be utilized to develop the last-mile right of way for the Great California Delta Trail — Clarksburg Branch Line Trail Extension project, according to a press release.

The Great California Trail is set to extend around the shorelines of five Delta counties, linking trail systems from Sacramento to the San Francisco Bay, according to the California Delta Protection Commission.

West Sacramento has owned the 6.4-mile trail, which starts near Barge Canal Access and Locks Drive and extends to Pumphouse Road near Clarksburg, since 2005. The extension would go from Pumphouse Road to Willow Point and Clarksburg Road.

Along with extending the trail, officials also plan to use the money for outreach, marketing, and promotion reasons that could benefit local reasons and residents.

“West Sacramento is proud to be the gateway to the Great California Delta Trail network,” West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero said in a statement. “The Clarksburg Branch Line Trail will provide our community with a safe and inviting way to experience the Delta’s rural and natural beauty.”

City officials said the grant was through the Carbon Reduction Program and was awarded by the Sacramento Area Council of Governments.

