West Rockhill parents admit to neglecting their 7 children found sick, living in filth

A former Upper Bucks County couple have admitted they neglected their seven children who were found hungry, sick and living in a dilapidated mobile home with two dozen well-cared for animals including a 4-foot exotic lizard with its own TikTok account.

At a June 10 Bucks County Court appearance Shane Robertson, 48, entered an open guilty plea to seven felony counts of endangering the welfare of children and summary charges of animal neglect.

His wife, Crystal Lynn Robertson, 38, entered an open guilty plea to the same charges in May.

Robertson, 38, and husband, Shane, 48, will stand trial on 14 counts of child abuse and neglect of their seven children.

The couple's next court appearance is August where Bucks County Common Pleas Judge Charissa Liller is scheduled to sentence them on the endangering charges, prosecutor Brittney Kern said.

What is unclear, at this point, what will happen with the remaining open related charges against the couple for misdemeanor simple assault and conspiracy, Kern said. Those charges will be addressed at the August sentencing.

The Robertsons remain free on bail and now live in Wilmington, Delaware, according to the court docket. Their children remain in the custody of Bucks County Children and Youth Social Services. Their animals were surrendered to the Bucks County SPCA.

Authorities believe the family of nine moved into the three-bedroom home on Roseann Lane in the Green Top Mobile Home Park in West Rockhill after the 2020 death of Crystal Robertson’s father, who owned the trailer where they lived.

Shane and Crystal Robertson were charged with seven felony counts of endangering the welfare of children, on Friday, May 19, 2023, after police found seven kids living in squalor in their West Rockhill home.

But their living situation wasn’t revealed until April 2023 when a neighbor called Pennridge Regional Police to report the children were taking items out of an abandoned mobile home.

One child told the officer who responded that she only took a blanket to keep the family’s pet rats warm, because her parents didn’t have much money left.

A subsequent police investigation found the seven children, who ranged in age from 4 to 16, were living in squalid unhealthy conditions. A refrigerator door was secured with a bike lock to keep the children out. Police reported the only “notable food” in the home was for the animals, who appeared well-cared for.

While the alleged neglect was continuing, Crystal Robertson maintained a TikTok account featuring her prized lizard.

The children, though, were diagnosed with health problems including severe dental neglect, low kidney function, poor eyesight, speech impediments, and malnutrition. They were homeschooled and rarely left the trailer. Some children didn’t know their age or birth dates.

Authorities alleged that the Robertson children told investigators their parents would hit them with belts, hands and electrical cords if they misbehaved like trying to sneak food or soda when they were hungry.

When Shane Robertson threatened to suffocate one of the children, Crystal Robertson responded, “Do whatever you want. Kill them if you want,” authorities said. Shane Robertson also allegedly gave a child who expressed suicidal thoughts a knife and encouraged her to kill herself, according to court documents.

At a preliminary hearing earlier this year on the assault charges, defense attorneys for the couple argued their clients disciplined their children, but that the punishments did not rise to the level of abuse or simple assault.

