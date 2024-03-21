West Phoenix shooting investigation underway
A large police presence was seen near 75th Ave. and Indian School Rd. early Thursday morning.
Crypto exchange OKX is ceasing services for users in India, it said in an email to customers Thursday, advising them to withdraw their funds by April-end. The move follows Apple and Google pulling the eponymous app of OKX in the country after an Indian government agency said many crypto exchanges were operating illegally in the South Asian market. Financial Intelligence Unit, the government agency, named Binance, Kraken, Huobi and Gate.io among apps operating "illegally" in India but hadn't named OKX in its public statement.
Betts hit a career high 39 home runs in 2023 for the Dodgers and finished second in NL MVP voting.
Hyundai, Kia and Genesis recall a combined 147,100 U.S. vehicles over a damaged charging unit that could lead to a loss of vehicle power.
Are you ready for March Madness? The First Round tips off today.
Relieved investors continued to celebrate the Federal Reserve's signal that it will delay but not slow rate cuts.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday the Fed's path to bringing inflation down, while bumpy, is not in doubt.
Globally, a third of the food produced is lost or wasted, and in Kenya, that figure stands at between 20% to 40%. For Kenya, unlike the developed world, food loss, not waste, is the greater problem, with small-scale farmers, who account for 75% of the total agricultural output in the country, facing a myriad of challenges including inadequate market linkages and a failure to meet the cosmetic specifications for their produce. For a transition, several startups are emerging looking to bridge the market gap for farmers.
Silence wants to shake things up when it comes to climate tech investment. This new angel-style VC firm has already raised $35 million and plans to make dozens of small investments in climate startups to help them apply the tech startup playbook. The Silence team is led by Borja Moreno de los Rios who acts as a solo general partner for Silence’s original fund.
Sabalenka is slated to compete Thursday against her best friend, Paula Badosa.
Colorado was the only school to give Jaylyn Sherrod a Power Five offer out of high school. Four years later, the senior guard has helped turn the once-struggling program around.
Neuralink has shared a brief public demo of the brain-computer interface (BCI) in action with a human patient.
Riley Strain, a 22-year-old finance student who was set to graduate in May, had been drinking with friends at Luke’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink when he was kicked out for violating the bar’s “conduct standards."
It cooks and bakes just as well, but it heats up in a snap and doesn't turn my kitchen into a sauna.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to the latest Clemson lawsuit that is yet another sign of a potential implosion of the ACC. Wetzel is bothered by the timing of the lawsuit when he just wants to enjoy March Madness. Forde then goes on an epic rant about how every school is in it for themselves and everyone looks to pass the blame for the state of college sports, when in fact, everyone is to blame.
Finding the right pair of headphones or earbuds to accompany you on your next 5K can be a challenge. We tested more than a dozen models to find the best headphones for running that you can buy today.
In today's edition: The MLB season is officially underway, Edey headlines AP All-America teams, Alabama star un-transfers, and more.
The biggest news stories this morning: England convicts its first cyberflasher, ASUS Zenbook Duo review, The best deals in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale (no Prime sub needed)
South Korean authorities have so far found nothing to justify the threat as credible.
Dodgers fans, Padres fans, are you ready for the 2024 MLB Seoul Series? Let's play ball!
About 7 years ago, early insurtech companies promised to disrupt the insurance industry with new tech, but today, most of those companies have either been acquired or are floundering in the public markets. Now, an adjacent -- and new -- category has emerged and attracted investor attention: embedded health. While embedded insurance bundles insurance solutions with existing services, embedded health integrates health functionalities, like fitness and wellness, into a single platform run by service providers, especially insurers.