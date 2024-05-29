West De Pere's Bethany Counard named a Wisconsin Teacher of the Year

Bethany Counard is a quiet all star, as her principal at West De Pere Middle School would say.

Despite being named a Wisconsin Teacher of the Year, one of five from across the state, Counard isn’t sure if there is anything about her teaching that is particularly notable.

“I, like many others, we just do our best, and so I don't know that there's something that is necessarily something that stands out,” she said.

But there is.

Walking into her classroom, it’s warm. Not just because it’s May in Green Bay, but because it’s welcoming and cozy. Bright yellow fabric covers the walls to lighten the room, artwork from students is pinned around, and naturally there are many, many books. Counard is an English language arts teacher, after all.

West De Pere Middle School English Language Arts teacher Bethany Counard reacts after learning that she has been named one of five Teachers of the Year by the state Department of Public Instruction in a surprise ceremony on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at West De Pere Middle School in De Pere, Wis.

On one of those May afternoons in Counard’s classroom, it was full of boisterous laughter. Students jumped up and down, cheering on their peers as they played a game of charades to practice gesturing for their end-of-year speeches. Students were engaged and having fun.

Counard is in her 23rd year of teaching, so she definitely has her 10,000 hours. It’s all about making connections for her students, whether it’s playing a game tied to their subject matter for the day or having a group discussion.

“I really do enjoy making connections with kids,” she said. “Getting to know what their interests are and what's important to them and just having those moments in class where we can all kind of laugh about something or share something.”

More: Brian Fisk is Green Bay's resident lure hunter. Now what on earth is that?

For Counard, it was no question that she would become a teacher, she said. Both her parents were in education. Her father was a teacher and her mother a librarian.

When she talks about teaching, her passion for the profession is clear.

“What I like about (English language arts) is finding ways for kids to be empathetic and to connect to people or characters that might have very different experiences than they do,” she said. “I like it when they figure out that they can really express themselves in some unique ways.”

Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction Superintendent Jill Underly (left) applauds West De Pere Middle School English Language Arts teacher Bethany Counard (right) on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at West De Pere Middle School in De Pere, Wis. Counard was honored as one of five Teachers of the Year by the DPI in a surprise ceremony.

She is the first teacher in the West De Pere School District to be named a Wisconsin Teacher of the Year, the highest honor given to educators by the state. As part of the award, Counard will also be appointed to the Wisconsin Teacher of the Year Council for five years, where she will have the chance to provide guidance on policy, engage in educational advocacy and lead professional development.

She learned of her new title at a surprise assembly May 2 where the rumor-mill, fueled by her principal, had students speculating that Caitlin Clark, Jordan Love or even Taylor Swift may be making an appearance at the school.

“Up until just the hours right before that assembly took place, we were still like, amongst even the teachers were still like, ‘OK, what about this? What about this possibility?’” Counard said.

It turned out, though, that the honored guest was their very own eighth grade English teacher.

West De Pere Middle School English Language Arts teacher Bethany Counard holds back tears as she takes the stage on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at West De Pere Middle School in De Pere, Wis. Counard was honored as one of five Teachers of the Year by the state Department of Public Instruction in a surprise ceremony.

“But what was really special is that when that moment happened, based on the reactions of the students and the staff, you would have thought Michael Jordan walked in the room,” Principal James Finley said.

State Superintendent Jill Underly presented Counard with the award, along with members of the West De Pere School Board and district Superintendent Dennis Krueger.

“It was very emotional. I just, I care a lot about what I do. I care about the school and the students, and I mean, just truthfully, all of the people that I work with and how we lean on each other and brainstorm together,” Counard said.

