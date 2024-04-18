West Paris under a boil water order

Apr. 18—WEST PARIS — The town of West Paris is under a boil water order.

According to the order, "due to the possibility of unsafe water, West Paris Water (District) consumers are directed to boil all water for one minute at a rolling boil before drinking, making ice cubes, washing foods, brushing teeth or in any other activity involving consumption of water. This order shall remain in effect until further notice."

According to Town Manager Joy Downing, it was discovered Wednesday that the cover for the reservoir had a hole and rips in it. Tests revealed that the integrity of the water had been affected, resulting in the boil water order.

The order was issued Thursday morning, Downing said.

The water district is not connected to the town.

Wayne Kennedy, an operator for the water district, refused to comment on the order.

The Maine Rural Water Association did not return a call seeking comment.

