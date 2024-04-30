Would West Palm 'historic designation' alter plans for Himmel Theater renovation?

The West Palm Beach Historic Preservation Board voted unanimously in late April to explore historic and landmark designations for the Harriet Himmel Theater in The Square, offering hope to those who fear the 98-year-old building's renovation will destroy its architectural significance.

Margie Yansura, who attended church services at the Himmel when it was home to the First United Methodist Church of West Palm Beach, asked the board to consider designating the Himmel a historic site and landmark "in order to protect it from substantial changes or demolition. This is vitally important, not only to protect this historic building during current times of high redevelopment pressure, but for all time."

The Himmel is now owned by Related Companies, which built and is currently redeveloping The Square, the shopping and entertainment district in the heart of downtown West Palm Beach.

Until recently, Related had not publicly disclosed what it will do with the Himmel. But with the building fenced off and renovation work beginning on the structure's interior, fears have risen that the Himmel's importance as a representative of Spanish Colonial Revival architecture could be lost.

Former West Palm Beach Mayor Nancy Graham, whose administration worked with Related as it assembled parcels and then developed The Square, blasted the developer, saying she feels the company went back on its promise to protect the Himmel's architectural significance.

Fencing outside the Harriett Himmel Theatre at The Square in West Palm Beach was put up in late March as work surrounding the building and interior continues.

Graham said her administration considered seeking historic designation for the Himmel but did not do so after Related promised to keep its architectural significance intact. Graham's blistering comments, unusual in a city where former mayors tend not to publicly opine on current developments, drew a response from Related Urban's president and chief executive officer, Ken Himmel.

Himmel, not related to the late Boca Raton patron for whom the building is named, said Related will protect the building's heritage.

"The Related Companies shares the vision that West Palm Beach’s iconic structure should remain a focal point," Himmel wrote in an opinion piece published in The Palm Beach Post. "Despite the fact it is not a designated historic landmark, we have never wavered from our commitment to respect the architectural significance of the building and once again make it a vibrant community destination."

What would a historic designation do to Related's renovation plans for the Himmel in West Palm Beach?

Some supporters of the Himmel hope a historic designation or landmark status would stop Related's renovation or at least force it to carry out the renovation in a way that ensures the building's architectural significance. But it is not clear what, if anything, a historic designation or landmark status would mean for the project.

The City Commission will have the final say on whether the Himmel is designated a historic site or gets landmark status.

Related is a poweful force in West Palm Beach, and it does not often fail to get the zoning or land-use changes it seeks.

Ken Himmel

Typically, structures with a historic designation can't be renovated in a way that strips the structure of the reason for its designation. Plans are scrutinized and approved by government officials, a process that can make renovations time-consuming and costly.

City staff members told Historic Preservation Board members they would examine renovation plans Related has submitted to the city. They said they would compile a report on the Himmel and provide it to the board within a month.

Dodi Glas, assistant director for Development Services, said she is not aware of any plans submitted to the city that involve the Himmel's exterior.

The Related was not represented during the recent board meeting, and a public relations firm that has worked with it referred a reporter to Ken Himmel's opinion piece when asked if the company supports a historic designation or landmark status for the building.

Yansura said she believes city code does not require a property owner's consent before the property is designated as a historic site or a landmark. The board's attorney, Melissa Anderson, agreed with that interpretation, but she and Glas urged the city to discuss the issue with Related.

"I think the owner needs to have notice and an opportunity to be heard," Anderson said.

Himmel Theater has a history dating back to 1926 in West Palm Beach

The Harriet Himmel Theatre, created in 1926, is the centerpiece of The Square and has hosted numerous weddings and events through the years.

In urging the board to explore a historic designation and or landmark status for the Himmel, Yansura laid out some of the building's history, including its construction as a church in 1926 and the fact that its bell was purchased in part with a $25 donation from the city for dual use as a fire alert.

Original church members lost the Himmel during the Great Depression, Yansura said. Congregants held backyard barbecues and some women sold their wedding rings. In a week, $50,000 was raised and congregants reclaimed the building.

Survivors of the Okeechobee Hurricane of 1928 were housed in the Himmel's basement for 11 months, Yansura said, adding that the church also established a congregation in the 1960s for Cuban exiles fleeing Fidel Castro and communism.

The preservation board's chairwoman, Amanda Herrick-Skier, thanked Yansura for her request and for laying out the Himmel's historic importance.

"It is a very important part of our architectural legacy in the city," said Herrick-Skier, who noted that she was baptized in the Himmel. "I think it's unfortunate that it wasn't designated years ago. I understand your concerns about development pressure."

Ken Himmel wrote that Related's "$20 million investment" in the Himmel "will include much-needed façade repairs, add a dramatic atrium, exterior lighting, new roof and windows, and updated mechanical, electrical, and air conditioning systems."

He added: "Related’s renovation is guided by the original spirit of the building to host history-making gatherings, rather than just to be a place where people discuss history while watching a building deteriorate."

