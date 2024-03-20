West Palm Beach mom after gun found in toddler's lunch box at daycare

TechCrunch

Microsoft has hired Mustafa Suleyman and Karén Simonyan, co-founders of high-profile AI startup Inflection AI, and several of their colleagues in one of the strangest deals as the Satya Nadella-led cloud giant continues its aggressive push to attract top talent. Suleyman -- also a co-founder of DeepMind, which Google bought in 2014 to bolster its own AI efforts -- will run Microsoft's newly formed consumer AI unit, called Microsoft AI, whereas Simonyan is joining the company as a chief scientist in the same new group. Mustafa, whose official title at Microsoft is EVP and CEO of Microsoft AI, will report to chief executive Nadella.