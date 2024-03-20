West Palm Beach mom after gun found in toddler's lunch box at daycare
Shanae Davis is facing several charges including child neglect.
Shanae Davis is facing several charges including child neglect.
Some veteran real estate professionals were concerned that the proposed Realtor settlement could leave vulnerable groups, like veteran homebuyers, unrepresented.
Are you ready for March Madness? The women's NCAA tournament tips off this Wednesday.
The former five-star recruit and freshman starter appears to be returning to Alabama.
The docuseries directors “reached out to everyone and anyone that we could” to tell the story, but some — like Bynes — weren’t ready to tell their stories.
As part of its energy transition strategy, energy giant Shell plans to shed some of its retail locations, including gasoline stations, to focus more on EV charging sites.
Microsoft has a lone leader overseeing its consumer AI division for the first time. Google DeepMind cofounder Mustafa Suleyman is joining the company from rival Inflection AI, which will now transition into enterprise AI.
It's one of the more difficult conversations we can have with a parent or grandparent: You know they're no longer safe behind the wheel. But maybe they don't. Here's something you can do to prepare for a difficult conversation.
The American Opportunity Tax Credit and the Lifetime Learning Credit are education tax credits. Find out the rules for claiming these tax breaks.
Microsoft has hired Mustafa Suleyman and Karén Simonyan, co-founders of high-profile AI startup Inflection AI, and several of their colleagues in one of the strangest deals as the Satya Nadella-led cloud giant continues its aggressive push to attract top talent. Suleyman -- also a co-founder of DeepMind, which Google bought in 2014 to bolster its own AI efforts -- will run Microsoft's newly formed consumer AI unit, called Microsoft AI, whereas Simonyan is joining the company as a chief scientist in the same new group. Mustafa, whose official title at Microsoft is EVP and CEO of Microsoft AI, will report to chief executive Nadella.
Some players are concerned that deputy executive director Bruce Meyer is "ideologically aligned" with super-agent Scott Boras.
A few bucks can get you a fan-favorite makeup remover, a mega-popular detangling brush or other tried-and-true buys.
Moove, an African mobility fintech that offers vehicle financing to ride-hailing and delivery app drivers, has raised $100 million in a funding round as it plots expansion into new markets. Moove did not say who is leading the round, but sources close to the deal confirmed to TechCrunch that Uber led the Series B round, making it the company's first investment in the African continent. The round also includes sovereign wealth fund Mubadala and several other investors, pushing Moove’s post-money valuation to $750 million.
This Biossance serum has plenty of fans: 'Every woman over 50 should have this product on hand,' one says.
The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT gets priced in two V8 trims, starting with the $136,050 entry-level GT 55.
Rivian owners can now use Tesla Supercharger stations to juice up their electric vehicles. The company released a software update to allow the integration and will even be sending out free adapters to customers.
One of Mercedes-AMG's first standalone EVs will be a four-door sedan with a fastback-like roof line, and it will be built on a new architecture.
We drive the refreshed Kia Sorento in its ultimate form: an off-road (ish) three-row SUV with all-terrain tires, new tech, and a whole lot of style.
The Lakers have been dealing with a number of injuries.
US District Judge Vince Chhabria has ruled that Apple must face a lawsuit accusing the company of negligence over the potential stalking risks created by its AirTags, Bloomberg reports. Apple has argued that it should not be held liable.
Dan Monson will coach in the NCAA tournament, then be out of a job.