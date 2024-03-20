West Palm Beach election results: Christina Lambert earns fourth term on commission

Christina Lambert won a fourth term on West Palm Beach's City Commission Tuesday, cruising past asset manager Matthew A. Luciano in what is seen as a likely prelude to a mayoral run in 2027.

Unofficial results from the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office showed that Lambert, 44, got nearly 6,900 votes, about 72% of those cast.

"Today's win isn't just a win for Christina Lambert," she told supporters gathered at Adrienne's Pizzabar on Rosemary Avenue. "It's a win for the city of West Palm Beach."

Lambert, who works as an executive office manager for a law firm, acknowledged speculation that she might seek to succeed Mayor Keith James, who began his third and final four-year term last year. Despite expectations of a smooth election night, Lambert appeared in television commercials with the last three mayors of West Palm Beach - James, Jeri Muoio and Lois Frankel, who now represents city residents in the U.S. House.

"I am deeply touched by the strong encouragement I have received to consider running for mayor, which is flattering," Lambert said. "But the election is three years away. I will give a future run fair consideration and consult with faily and supporters when the time is right. Right now, my focus has been this re-election continuing the work I am doing with my fellow commissioners and respecting the partnership with, and current tenure of, Mayor James as we work together to move our city forward."

James and several of Lambert's colleague's on the commission were in attendance to help her celebrate her victory, cheering as she claimed victory about 45 minutes after the 7 p.m. poll closing.

While Lambert is considering a bid to succeed James, each of her colleagues could, too. And each has a constituency they could tap for a run.

Joseph Peduzzi, whose district includes western portions of the city, has strong support from police officers and firefighters. Christy Fox, who represents the downtown area, has made inroads with voters there, many of whom would likely remember her stand in favor of more public input on a plan to have a marina built along the city's waterfront.

Cathleen Ward, an attorney who represents northern areas of the city, could draw on support from the legal community and from north siders who are concerned about crime and community preservation. And Shalonda Warren, the only Black commission member, has deep ties to the city's Black community and, as chief executive officer of the Sickle Cell Foundation of Palm Beach and the Treasure Coast, to the non-profit community, too.

West Palm voters overwhelmingly support a pair of changes to the city charter

The first charter would extend to 12 months from six months the amount of time a would-be candidate for mayor would have to have lived in the city before he or she could run. The second limited the outside work a mayor could undertake during his or her time in office.

Businessman Rodney Mayo, who was not allowed to challenge James for re-election last year after a judge determined that he had not met the city's six-month residency requirement, urged residents to oppose both measures, arguing that they were attempts by elected officials in West Palm Bach to cement power.

Residents, however, came to a different view, strongly back both changes.

