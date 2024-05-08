West Michigan tornadoes leave path of destruction: See the videos

Tornadoes swept through West Michigan on Tuesday night, leaving a path of destruction through several communities and injuring at least 20 people.

At least two tornadoes touched down in the state, one in Portage and the other in Branch and St. Joseph counties, National Weather Service officials in Grand Rapids said early Wednesday.

Around a dozen residents of Pavilion Estates Mobile Home Community in Pavilion Township, on the outskirts of Portage, were injured when a tornado ripped through their community Tuesday.

Savannah Falyn Draper, who lives in Kalamazoo, shared a reel on Facebook of a tornado racing through her apartment complex in west Michigan.

"Just prior to full tornado … way more rain and you can hear the sirens," another reel she posted said. "The tornado drown them out."

Chris from Kalamazoo shared this frightening video on X from his doorbell camera.

"Incredible that we sustained so little damage considering every single tree on our property came down," he said.

"Incredible that we sustained so little damage considering every single tree on our property came down," he said.

Drone footage from the FedEx facility in Portage by the Chicago & Midwest Storm Chasers on X shows the extensive damage.

"Trucks, semis, and other FedEx cars tossed like toys," the post says.

"Trucks, semis, and other FedEx cars tossed like toys," the post says.

They also shared drone footage on X from the mobile home park in Portage.

"Several trailer parks are gone," the post says.

They also shared drone footage on X from the mobile home park in Portage.

"Several trailer parks are gone," the post says.

