West Michigan eclipse timing, percentages, forecast

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan will have a rare opportunity to catch a glimpse of Monday’s eclipse, and it’s looking likely the weather will cooperate.

COVERAGE AND TIMING

The eclipse will begin across West Michigan between 1:50 p.m. and 2 p.m. and will conclude between 4:20 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. The time of peak coverage will occur halfway between the two. Here are coverage percentages and peak times for some cities across the area:

Grand Rapids: 93.7% coverage, with a peak at 3:11 p.m.

Kalamazoo: 96.0% coverage, with a peak at 3:10 p.m.

Holland: 93.6% coverage, with a peak at 3:10 p.m.

Muskegon: 91.8% coverage, with a peak at 3:10 p.m.

Battle Creek: 96.5% coverage, with a peak at 3:11 p.m.

South Haven: 94.5% coverage, with a peak at 3:09 p.m.

Ludington: 89.0% coverage, with a peak at 3:10 p.m.

NASA has an interactive eclipse map which allows people to insert their zip code or city to view coverage percentages and eclipse begin, peak and end times.

FORECAST

The forecast for viewing the eclipse continues to look favorable in West Michigan. Morning clouds are expected to clear out by afternoon. While a few cumulus clouds are possible, it’s likely that favorable viewing conditions will be present.

Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s through the afternoon, though may briefly cool some during the time of peak coverage as the sun becomes almost completely covered by the moon.

WOOD TV8 LIVE DESK COVERAGE

Phil Pinarski and Blake Harms will track the eclipse from the WOOD TV8 Live Desk, checking in with crews in West Michigan and the path of totality. You can watch the stream live starting at 2:30 p.m.

