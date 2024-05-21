West Memphis school superintendent dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The West Memphis School District announced Tuesday that Superintendent Dr. Terrence Brown has died.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Superintendent Dr. Terrence A. Brown. Our West Memphis School District family is grieving, and we are asking for your thoughts and prayers as we navigate through this day and the days ahead,” said the West Memphis School District in a press release.

According to the release, the WMSD will convene at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Academies of West Memphis to honor the memory of Dr. Brown. They are encouraging the community to join in the remembrance of him.

At this time, the school board is asking for privacy and prayers for the Brown family.

Brown was named the new superintendent in May 2023 after a unanimous vote by the West Memphis school board. He previously worked as deputy superintendent for the Forrest City School District.

Tuesday’s scheduled school board meeting has been postponed to Wednesday.

