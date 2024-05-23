West Memphis School Board names interim district leader after sudden death of superintendent

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The West Memphis School Board has appointed Willie Harris as interim superintendent following the sudden death of Superintendent Dr. Terrence Brown.

Harris is currently the school district’s assistant superintendent.

The WMSD announced Tuesday that Superintendent Dr. Terrence Brown has died, but they have not released the cause of death. He was remembered by school and city leaders later that night at what was supposed to be a school board meeting.

West Memphis school superintendent dies

Brown was named the new superintendent in May 2023 after a unanimous vote by the West Memphis school board. He previously worked as deputy superintendent for the Forrest City School District.

