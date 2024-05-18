West Memphis animal shelter has full house after rescuing 70 dogs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. –The West Memphis Animal Shelter is now caring for 70 dogs found living in horrible conditions at Hughes, Arkansas home.

Shelter director Kerry Facello said Thursday they were able to rescue the last of the dogs from the property on Earle Beck Road off Highway 147.

“There were two more, and it was almost like they were waiting for us,” said Facello. “So we have them, and I’m very thankful because one we were able to get had a very injured leg.”

Dogs being housed in cat facilitys

70 dogs rescued

Tuesday, Crittenden County deputies found three children, ages 2, 8, and 10, living in a feces-covered house with dozens of small dogs, the sheriff’s office said.

The children were released to the Department of Human Services, and three adults also inside the home were arrested.

Martin Huerta-Miller, 61, Victoria Martinez, 37, and W.L. Crump were charged with endangering the welfare of a minor and animal cruelty.

The West Memphis Animal Shelter was already at capacity before the rescue. Theshelter is now housing most of the dogs in what used to be their cat room.

The shelter issued a plea for puppy food and is receiving help from other Arkansas rescue groups and the Bissel Pet Foundation.

Facello showed off some of their donations during a live-stream on Facebook.

“The Bissel Pet Foundation is partnering with us to care for the animals and find them forever homes,” Facello said. “Thank you to everybody who has said a prayer, sent a donation, or words of encouragement.”

She said the majority of the dogs are heart-worm positive, have parasites, are covered in fleas, and are in need of a little socialization.

“How are we going to come up with 70 names?” she asked. “We are going to have to become creative.”

Cabot Animal Services has offered to take some of the animals. Facello is also asking members of the community to adopt or foster a pet currently at the shelter to free up more space.

The shelter is also in need of dry and wet Pedigree puppy food.

► Want to help? West Memphis Animal Shelter website

