West Manchester Township Police seeking to ID man in attempted sexual assault

West Manchester Township Police are looking to identify a man in connection with an attempted sexual assault, a news release states.

The attempted sexual assault happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 3, the release states.

Officers who responded to the call could not find the man, who was last seen in the area of the 2800 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

The man, who is in his 50s, is more than 5-feet, 6-inches tall and has blue eyes, shoulder length white hair, a white beard and a tatto of a blue star on the back of his hand, the release states. He was wearing a gray shirt with holes in it, tan cargo shorts, and flip flops.

The man had a strong body odor and dirty appearance, the release states. Police say it is possible he is a transient or is homeless.

Anyone with information may contact police through York County 911.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: West Manchester Twp. police seek to ID man in attempted sexual assault