West Mahanoy Township crash sends 5 to hospital

WEST MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Five people had to be sent to the hospital after a car crashed into a parked train in Schuylkill County Monday evening.

Officials tell 28/22 News at around 6:47 p.m. West Mahanoy Police and State Police were called to the intersection of Mount Olive and Colorado Road in West Mahanoy Township for reports of a crash involving a car and a parked train car.

Lehman Township fire destroys home

Authorities confirmed five people were injured and taken to nearby trauma centers. Their conditions are not known at this time.

According to officials, crews were still on scene as of 8:15 p.m. and Railroad police were heading to the scene.

28/22 News will give updates on this story as new information is made available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.