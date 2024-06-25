West Lawn man arrested at scene of fatal shooting in building where he is a tenant

A West Lawn man was arrested Tuesday morning by Spring Township police at the scene of a fatal shooting in the apartment house where he resides, investigators said.

Angel Adames, 56, a second-floor tenant of the building at 2105 Penn Ave., has been charged with first- and third-degree homicide and related counts.

According to Spring Township police:

On Tuesday shortly before 7 a.m., officers responded to the building for reports of a shooting. They entered the first-floor apartment and located a male shooting victim who was deceased. Officers located Adames and took him into custody.

Following an investigation, Adames was charged in the killing. He was transported to the Berks County Central Processing Center for arraignment. He is not eligible for bail.

Spring police were assisted by personnel from the Wyomissing and West Reading police departments and the Berks County District Attorney’s Office Forensic Services Team.