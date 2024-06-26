West Lawn man arrested at scene of fatal shooting; victim identified [updated]

A Spring Township man was shot and killed Tuesday morning by the upstairs tenant in a West Lawn building where the victim rented space for his business, Spring Township police said.

Gregory Crammer, 55, was found dead on the first floor of 2105 Penn Ave. by officers who responded to reports of a shooting shortly before 7 a.m.

Police located the suspect, Angel Adames, 56, in the building and took him into custody.

Adames, 56, the second-floor tenant, was charged with first- and third-degree murder and related counts. He was taken to the Berks County Central Processing Center.

He was arraigned late Tuesday afternoon before District Judge Ann L. Young, Wernersville, and committed without bail to Berks County Prison to await a hearing.

Spring police were assisted by personnel from the Wyomissing and West Reading police departments and the Berks County District Attorney’s Office Forensic Services Team.

The building and the areas in the rear and front, including a half-block length of the north sidewalk of Penn Avenue, were cordoned off by crime scene tape well into the afternoon. A responder said police were waiting to serve a search warrant for the building.

Police said they seized firearms during the search.

Neighbors said the victim rented space on the first floor for his business. Police confirmed the victim did not reside in the building.

A LinkedIn account for Crammer indicated that he owned Image Plus Dental Design, a business in West Wyomissing.

One neighbor who asked not to be identified said he stepped onto his porch along Penn Avenue when he heard the sirens. Officers with guns drawn, including rifles, rushed to the building. They wouldn’t tell him what was happening, ordering him instead to go back into his house.

The investigation is ongoing. Police asked anyone with information to help the investigation to contact Detective Jonathan Zau at 610-678-3431.