West Lafayette woman dies early Monday in jail; state police investigating

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police, paramedics and doctors revived Tameka Nicole Luckett early Sunday from a drug overdose, but she died hours later inside the Tippecanoe County Jail, according to the West Lafayette police.

Paramedics were called to the jail about 2:10 a.m. Monday after Luckett, 45, of West Lafayette, was found unresponsive and was not breathing, according to a news release from West Lafayette police.

Luckett's death is being investigated by the Indiana State Police and the Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office.

In a news release, state police said, "... on April 8, 2024, just after 1:30 a.m., during a routine check by jail staff, they located a subject who appeared to be experiencing a medical emergency. Jail staff promptly requested EMS and attempted to provide life-saving interventions."

The state police news release indicates that foul play is not suspected in Luckett's death.

Coroner Carrie Costello said Luckett's autopsy will be Wednesday.

Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith declined to comment, citing the state police investigation of the death.

About 24 hours before her death, West Lafayette police went to 320 Brown St. in response to a report of two women not breathing inside Luckett's apartment. One of those women was Luckett. The other was a 32-year-old woman, according to West Lafayette police.

Both women were rushed to the hospital for treatment, according to police.

About 11:40 a.m. Sunday, police again were summoned to Luckett's apartment, where officers found a 27-year-old unresponsive man, as well as a 49-year-old man who later developed symptoms of overdosing while officers were there, according to West Lafayette police.

Officers also found Luckett at her apartment at 11:42 a.m. Sunday. She had been released from the hospital earlier Sunday morning, so officers arrested her on suspicion of possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance, according to jail records. Luckett also was suspected of violating the conditions of her community corrections.

The 32-year-old woman from the 2 a.m. call to Luckett's apartment, as well as the two men from the late morning call all survived, according to police, who served two search warrants at the apartment.

Officers serving the first search warrant reportedly found what appeared to be cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The officers serving the second search warrant reportedly found what is suspected to be fentanyl, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to West Lafayette police.

Police have not arrested the 32-year-old woman or the two men.

