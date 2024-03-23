West Lafayette/Ridgewood Alumni Association will have annual alumni banquet on June 1

WEST LAFAYETTE − The West Lafayette/Ridgewood Alumni Association will have its annual alumni banquet at 5:30 p.m. June 1 at Ridgewood Middle School. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Caterer is Schumaker Farms with a menu of barbecue meatballs, chicken Eugene, baked potatoes, green beans, salad, drinks, dinner rolls, Texas sheet cake and apple crunch. Honor classes will be 1944, 1954, 1964, 1974, and 1984.

The alumni committee is trying to reach as many class member as possible by sending information via U.S. mail, e-mail and social media. In the event that any graduate does not receive notification it can be accessed online at ridgewood.k12.oh.us or forms can be picked up at the Ridgewood administration office, 301 S. Oak St., West Lafayette.

Information can be emailed to wlridgegenerals@gmail.com or mailed to WLRAA, c/o Sandy Shaw, P.O. Box 72, West Lafayette, OH 43845. Registration deadline is May 17.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: West Lafayette/Ridgewood Alumni Association will have annual banquet