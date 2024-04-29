West Lafayette man charged with gun-related crimes, including pointing a firearm

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police arrested David Medina about 8:30 Thursday night after witnesses said he pointed a shotgun at people in the 1700 block of Windemere Court, according to prosecutors and jail records.

Children playing in the area near Medina's parked SUV saw him with a shotgun and a handgun, according to prosecutors.

At one point, Medina got out of the SUV, racked a shotgun and pointed it at a person telling the witness he'd "better run."

Medina denied the witnesses' allegations, but police found a shotgun and a handgun in the vehicle.

On Friday, prosecutors charged Medina, 40, of the 1300 block of Palmer Drive in West Lafayette, with two counts of intimidation, criminal recklessness, and pointing a firearm.

Medina's blood-alcohol content tested .253% on a portable breath test, so prosecutors also charged him with public intoxication. In Indiana, the legal blood-alcohol content to operate a motor vehicle is .08%.

As of Friday afternoon, Medina remained incarcerated at the Tippecanoe County Jail in lieu of bond, according to online jail records.

