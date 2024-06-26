West Jordan traffic board vandalized, displays racist ‘hateful message’

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — West Jordan officials say a traffic message board was vandalized Monday night to display a “highly offensive” and “hateful” message.

City officials say the tampered sign was distressing to members of the community, however, they chose not to reveal the message to avoid giving it more credibility.

The traffic sign is not operated by the city, officials said, rather is managed by an independent contractor. Regardless, they say the city immediately addressed the incident and increased surveillance in the area.

Mayor Dirk Burton said he was “deeply disturbed” by the incident adding that West Jordan “stand[s] firmly against racism in all its forms.”

“As the Mayor of the City of West Jordan, I am deeply disturbed by the offensive act of vandalism that occurred in our city last night,” he said. “West Jordan prides itself on being an inclusive and welcoming community, where people from all backgrounds are respected and valued.”

City hall officials shared the incident on social media encouraging residents to join city committees, such as the Diversity Committee. They said resident participation could help “promote and celebrate the differences in our community.”

“I extend my sincere apology to everyone affected by this hateful message. This incident does not reflect the values of our community,” Burton said.

