West Jordan man sentenced for murder, aggravated robbery in connection to 2022 incidents

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A West Jordan man was sentenced for murder and aggravated robbery on Tuesday in connection to the 2022 deaths of two teenagers, according to a press release from the Salt lake County District Attorney’s Office.

Nestor Del Valle has been sentenced to 15 years to life for first-degree felony murder for a homicide in Midvale, and convicted and sentenced to five years to life for first-degree aggravated robbery charge.

PREVIOUS STORY: West Jordan man charged after allegedly killing two teens in five days in 2022

“This defendant’s risk to our community will be answered by prison for a long time,” Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said in a press release. “Violent acts that cause injuries to others will be aggressively prosecuted.”

According to the DA’s office, Del Valle was convicted in connection to a robbery on Sept. 9, 2022, and a homicide on Sept. 15, 2022.

On Sept. 9, the DA’s office said Del Valle was in one of two cars that approached two victims. The victims reportedly ran away, at which point Del Valle “fired multiple shots in their direction,” according to the press release.

One of the bullets hit one the cell phone of one of the victims.

On Sept. 15, Del Valle was in Midvale and pulled up next to a 16-year-old boy and his friends who were walking down the street. He reportedly asked where they were from, and when they told him, he shouted an expletive and began firing at them.

Del Valle hit the victim, who later died.

“I hope these convictions will allow the victim’s family to begin healing,” District Attorney Gill said. “I want to thank Unified Police for gathering the evidence necessary to secure these convictions. I also want to thank our prosecutors and support staff for their dedicated efforts.”

Del Valle’s sentences for the homicide and the robbery will run concurrently, according to the press release.

