West Indies wins toss, bowls in 3rd ODI vs. England

BRISTOL, England (AP) — West Indies won the toss against England and elected to bowl in the third one-day international on Sunday.

England leads the five-match series 1-0, winning the first game before the second was abandoned because of rain.

England's lineup is unchanged from the first two games.

Opening batsman Chris Gayle is fit again to play for the West Indies after injuring his hamstring in the warmup ahead of the second ODI. Quick bowler Kesrick Williams is out with a back spasm and was replaced by spinner Devendra Bishoo.

Lineups:

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, David Willey.

West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Marlon Samuels, Shai Hope, Jason Mohammed, Rovman Powell, Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Jerome Taylor, Miguel Cummins.