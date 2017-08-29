West Indies captain Holder sanctioned for comments

West Indies Jason Holder celebrates the wicket of England's Joe Root, but the decision is overturned under review, during day three of the the second cricket Test match at Headingley, Leeds, England, Sunday Aug. 27, 2017. (Nigel French/PA via AP)

LEEDS, England (AP) — West Indies captain Jason Holder has been sanctioned for making inappropriate comments that were heard by the on-field umpires during the second test against England.

Holder was furious when a catch was put down in the slips off his bowling in the 70th over of England's second innings at Headingley on Monday.

The International Cricket Council said Tuesday that Holder received an official reprimand and got one demerit point added to his disciplinary record for "using language or a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting during an international match."

Holder admitted to the offense at the end of the day's play and accepted the sanction.