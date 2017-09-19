West Indies bats first against England in opening ODI

England's captain Eoin Morgan, centre, West Indies captain Jason Holder, left, and umpires inspect the pitch as play is delayed due to a wet outfield before the first Royal London One Day International match between England and West Indies at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — West Indies won the toss and opted to bat first against England in the first one-day international on Tuesday.

The game was reduced to 42 overs a side after the toss was delayed for just over two hours because of a wet outfield. The mid-innings break was cut to 30 minutes.

The umpires twice inspected the field at Old Trafford before giving the go-ahead for the first game of the five-match series.

England selected Jonny Bairstow to open the batting with Alex Hales. Chris Woakes, David Willey and Liam Plunkett form England's seam bowling attack alongside allrounder Ben Stokes, who returns after missing the one-off Twenty20.

Chris Gayle, who turns 38 this week, plays his first ODI for West Indies in 2 1/2 years and fellow batsman Marlon Samuels his first in nearly a year.

West Indies won the T20 on Saturday.

___

Lineups:

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Alex Hales, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, David Willey.

West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Marlon Samuels, Jason Mohammed, Rovman Powell, Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Jerome Taylor, Kesrick Williams.