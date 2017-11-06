West Ham fires Slaven Bilic with team in relegation zone

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic watches the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Liverpool at the London Stadium in London, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

LONDON (AP) — Slaven Bilic has been fired by West Ham after 2 1/2 years as manager of the Premier League club.

West Ham's owners made the decision on Monday, two days after the team's 4-1 home loss to Liverpool.

West Ham has won only two of its 11 matches in the Premier League and is in the relegation zone heading into the two-week international break.

Manchester United manager David Moyes is reportedly favored to replace Bilic. Moyes was fired by Sunderland following its relegation from the Premier League last season.

Bilic was hired in June 2015 and guided West Ham to a seventh-place finish in his first season. The team then left Upton Park to move to the Olympic Stadium and has struggled at its new home.