A West Greenwich woman is dead as authorities investigate house fire

A 59-year-old West Greenwich woman died Monday evening when a fire fully engulfed her home, according to West Greenwich police.

The fire drew firefighters to the home on Carr Pond Road at 9 p.m., said West Greenwich police Chief Richard Ramsay.

One resident of the home, who was on the first floor, made it outside and placed a 911 call, Ramsay said.

The fire, which apparently began in the garage, destroyed the house, Ramsay said.

An investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the West Greenwich Police Department continues.

