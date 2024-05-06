West End workshops, Interstate zipper merge, and Waynesboro burn ban lifted: THE DIGEST

Have an event or announcement you would like featured in THE DIGEST? It’s welcome! Please send an email to lbordelon@gannett.com. Time sensitive announcements should be sent a week ahead of time.

Staunton West End workshop returns for round three

STAUNTON – Staunton, for the third time, is calling for West End residents to tell the city what they would like to see happen in the community.

The workshop will feature the results from both the January and March workshops, where dozens of residents told the city and consultants for the project, EPR, P.C., what the area needs. Attendees will get a chance to see the current recommended action plan for the community before it's finalized in mid-2024.

The January West End workshop had over 50 attendees.

“Community involvement is critical for the success of this process,” said Director of Community Development Rodney Rhodes. “City staff and our partners greatly appreciate the time and energy our citizens have invested in building this plan.”

The workshop will take place on Tuesday, May 7, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Gypsy Hill Park Gym, 229 116th Regimental Road. More information about the project is available online.

Since the previous workshops, the city broke ground on the Staunton Juvenile and Domestic Relations Courthouse, an over $18 million project in the area.

Staunton City Council "breaks" ground on the courthouse.

Waynesboro opens grant program

WAYNESBORO – Thousands of dollars of community grant funding will soon be available in Waynesboro.

The grants are available through the Community Development Block Grant fund. According to a press release from the city, about $25,000 is expected to be available for the 2024 applications.

To apply, fill out and submit this online form and direct questions to the Waynesboro Community Development Department by emailing Planning@ci.waynesboro.va.us or (540) 942-6604.

Waynesboro lifts burn ban

WAYNESBORO – The city-wide burn ban in Waynesboro has been lifted.

"Citizens are reminded that open burning is permitted only when conducted in accordance with our open burning regulations / policy," reads the press release.

The city's regulations can be found online.

Ribbon cut for new free pantry at Staunton Public Library

STAUNTON – A new little free food pantry has been placed on the southeast corner of the Staunton Public Library grounds.

The Neighbor Bridge, a local organization, partnered with the library and Bear Creek outdoor Living to bring a new free pantry to the area. The pantry will offer free, self-service food pick ups for families unable to afford or get food.

“We are ecstatic to partner with Staunton Public Library and Bear Creek Outdoor Living to provide our seventh and final Little Free Food Pantry to the SAW community! Our hearts are full with excitement as we, along with this community, respond to the needs of our food insecure neighbors. This pantry isn’t just about providing food; it’s about fostering a community where everyone thrives. Our vision and motto is ‘Neighbors Helping Neighbors’. We welcome families and businesses to be a part of this exciting journey through available sponsorship and stocking opportunities, ensuring that together, we make a real difference in the lives of our neighbors,” says The Neighbor Bridge co-founder and Executive Director, Trisha Fillion.

The pantry will be accessible at all times for food pick up and donation drop off.

“Visitors will now be able to nourish both their bodies and their minds with the addition of this resource on library grounds,” says Director of Library Services Sarah Skrobis.

Neighbor Bridge representatives hold oversized scissors as they cut the ribbon to open the pantry.

VDOT begins zipper lane pilot program

STAUNTON – Virginia Department of Transportation projects will be testing a new form of merging on the Interstate in coming weeks – the zipper merge.

“With a zipper merge, traffic entering an active work zone uses both travel lanes up to the single lane closure and then takes turns (operating like two sides of a zipper) at the merge point to form a single lane, traveling past the work zone,” reads the VDOT press release.

The merge will “only be activated” when traffic congestions forms before a work zone. The new merge pattern will be used on two projects on Interstate 81. The first is around mile marker 287.8 in Shenandoah County during the week of May 13, and the second is in “late May or early June” around mile market 288.1 near Route 625.

“There is a common view that merging early and waiting patiently in a single travel lane before the merge area is correct behavior,” states Staunton District Traffic Operations Director Matt Shiley, P.E. “Rushing ahead of the line in the adjoining lane can be perceived as unsafe or rude. What we are trying to achieve with the zipper merge under congested conditions is to use all available capacity of both lanes to move traffic more efficiently, reducing the delays for all.”

For more information please view the VDOT zipper merge video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A5PppA4nvLU

VDOT traffic alert for May 6 through May 10

STAUNTON – The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton transportation district during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 87 to 96 , eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for pipe work, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Mile marker 95 to 96 , eastbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installation work, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 99 to 100, eastbound – Overnight right lane and shoulder closures for traffic equipment installation, 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 205 to 214 , northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for pipe work and shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Mile marker 214 to 213 , southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Route 11, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Monday night.

Mile marker 214 to 210 , southbound – Alternating lane closures for milling and paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through July 25. Exit 213 traffic will be detoured during ramp paving.

Mile marker 220 to 222 , northbound and southbound – Left and right shoulder closures for bridge work, 24/7 through September 30.

*NEW* Mile marker 221 to 223 , northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for litter pickup operations, 10 a.m. to 12 noon Monday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 223 , northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 227, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for installation of concrete barriers, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Friday night. Following barrier placement, left shoulder closures remain in place 24/7 through spring 2026. Work is related to I-81 widening project.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound right lane closures between Route 940 (Dick Huff Lane) and Staunton city limits for sidewalk installation, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through May 24.

*NEW* Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 996 (Sulfur Pump Road) and Route 865 (Rockfish Road) for maintenance to bridge over Middle River, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. May 6 – June 14.

*NEW* Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 902 (Circle Lane) Rockingham County line for maintenance to bridge over South River, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. May 6 – May 17.

Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Eastbound and westbound left shoulder closures due to widening project in the area of the Route 252 (Middlebrook Avenue) interchange, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. through May 25.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) – Westbound right lane and shoulder closures between Route 818 (Dunsmore Road) and Route 1906 (Lodge Lane) for milling at various entrances, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through May 27. Work related to Verona pedestrian improvement project.

Route 624 (South Delphine Avenue, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between South Oak Lane and Chinquapin Drive for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through May 30, 2025.

Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) – Closed between I-81 frontage roads (FR-217 and FR-218) for bridge replacement as part of I-81 southbound auxiliary lane project. Follow posted detour. Expected completion summer 2025.

*NEW* Route 664 (Mount Torrey Road) – Temporary lane closures between Route 624 (Lyndhurst Road) and Route 814 (Love Road) for overhead utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 6 – May 16.

Route 664 (Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between Miami Avenue and Purdue Street for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through June 30, 2025.

*UPDATE* Route 675 (Broadhead School Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Lee Jackson Highway) and Route 919 (Old Providence Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through May 16.

Route 708 (Glebe School Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 711 (Miller Farm Road) and Route 710 (Eidson Creek Road) for maintenance to bridge over Eidson Creek, through May 16. Follow posted detour.

Route 876 (Glebe School Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 713 (Shuey Road) and Route 602 (Summerdean Road) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 16.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: West End workshops, Interstate zipper merge, and Waynesboro burn ban lifted: THE DIGEST