West Des Moines Democrat Laura Snider announces candidacy for Iowa House District 28

A Democrat from West Des Moines has announced her candidacy to run for an Iowa House seat that represents southwestern West Des Moines, Adel and Van Meter in Dallas County.

Laura Snider, who is an assistant county attorney in Greene County, declared her candidacy on Tuesday for Iowa House District 28. She officially filed March 7 for the June 4 primary election.

Former U.S. Rep. David Young, a Republican, currently represents the district.

Laura Snider announced in March 2024 that she is running as a Democrat for the seat representing Iowa House District 28.

"As an Assistant County Attorney, I’ve seen firsthand how the failure of state lawmakers to act on important issues like mental health and public school funding leave too many of our kids at risk,” Snider said in a news release from the Iowa House Democrats.

"I can promise the people of Dallas County that I will show up and always listen to their concerns," Snider added.

Snider graduated from Drake University Law School and has worked in the public defenders' offices of Webster and Story counties.

“I’m running for the Iowa House because I’m tired of politicians who insist they know what’s best for me and my family. Our state continues to take away rights from Iowans, attacking our bodily autonomy, our schools, and our kids," Snider said.

Her platform positions include increasing mental health resources and enacting "common sense gun policy."

Snider is a mother and stepmother to three children. Her husband, Chris, is an associate professor at the Drake School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

Young, of Van Meter, represented Iowa's 3rd Congressional District between 2015 and 2019 before he lost against Democrat Cindy Axne in 2018 and 2020. Young also was chief of staff for U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley from 2006 to 2013.

In November 2022, Young defeated Democrat Sonya Heitshusen for the Iowa House District 28 seat.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Iowa Secretary of State's online records did not show that Young had filed for the June 4 primary election.

