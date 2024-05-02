West Coast or New England? CVG offers nonstop flights to San Diego and Hartford, Conn.

Need to travel to California or Connecticut as much as possible? Your local international airport has you covered.

Starting Thursday, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, better known as CVG, and Breeze Airways will launch nonstop flight service to San Diego and Hartford, Connecticut.

Flights to Hartford are only available through the summer and will end around Labor Day, according to a CVG spokesperson.

The planned schedule:

CVG to San Diego: Thursdays, Sundays and Tuesdays. Flights depart at 10:07 a.m. and arrive 11:48 a.m. PST.

CVG to Hartford (summer seasonal): Thursdays, Sundays and Tuesdays. Flights depart at 8:46 p.m. and arrive at 10:41 p.m. EDT.

In addition to the two new cities, Breeze Airways at CVG also offers flights to Charleston, South Carolina; Providence, Rhode Island; and San Francisco.

The low-cost airline started service at CVG in February 2023. The company began operations in May 2021 and it offers a mix of more than 170 year-round and seasonal nonstop routes between 56 cities in 29 states.

Find flights on CVG's website or through Breeze Airways.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Breeze Airways to offer flights to California, Connecticut from CVG