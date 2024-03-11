West Chester police searching for missing 17-year-old and her 1-year-old daughter

17-year-old Maoly Toscano was reported missing Monday, March 11 with her daughter, 1-year-old Sara Tejeda.

West Chester police are searching for a 17-year-old girl and her 1-year-old daughter, officials said Monday morning.

An Amber Alert was issued for Maoly Hererra Toscano and her daughter, Sara Herrera, around 10 a.m.

Police said the pair are believed to be with Sara's father, 22-year-old Bayron Tejeda. They were last seen at 4:30 a.m. Monday in West Chester in the area of Foxview Place.

"Both Maoly Toscano and her daughter Sara are believed to be in danger due to an alleged history of severe domestic violence by Bayron Tejeda," police said in a release.

Bayron Tejeda

Police said Toscano is 5 feet, 4 inches tall weighing about 230 pounds. They said Bayron Tejeda is about 5 feet tall weighing 175 pounds.

Anyone with information about their location is being asked to call 911.

1-year-old Sara Tejeda was reported missing Monday, March 11 with her mother, 17-year-old Maoly Toscano.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Amber Alert: Police seeking 17-year-old and her 1-year-old daughter