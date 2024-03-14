West Chester police chief announces retirement

West Chester Police Chief Joel Herzog served the department for 33 years. His retirement will be effective by June 29.

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - West Chester Police Chief Joel Herzog announced his retirement on Thursday.

Herzog served the department for 33 years. His retirement will be effective by June 29.

Lt. Col. Brian Rebholz will be the interim chief.

“I depart knowing the officers of the West Chester Police Department are strong in their professionalism, integrity, courage and commitment,” Herzog said in a statement.

Herzog started with the department in 1991. He was promoted to captain in 2001 and appointed Chief of Police in 2014. he entered a retire-rehire agreement with West Chester Township in 2016 but continued as the department’s chief.

“Joel is an exceptional law enforcement professional and through his leadership has created a law enforcement model built on police working side-by-side with residents and stakeholders to make our community safer,” West Chester Township Administrator Larry Burks said in a statement.

Rebholz will serve as interim chief until a permanent successor is appointed. Rebholz started with the department in 1992. He was promoted to Assistant Chief in 2016.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: West Chester Police Chief Joel Herzog announces retirement