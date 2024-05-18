West Burlington Police find juvenile with gun on school property

A juvenile with a gun was found on school property and now faces a felony charge, according to a news release from West Burlington Police.

About 6:15 p.m. May 12, officers received a tip from a resident who saw two people walking around the area of Leffler Street with what appeared to be a gun. Officers searched the immediate area and located two juveniles walking on the property of the West Burlington Elementary School. Officers recovered a gun in the waistband of one of the juveniles.

The juvenile was placed under arrest and transported to Juvenile Hall in Montrose, and was being held in Juvenile Hall awaiting charges through adult court, the release says.

The juvenile was charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds, a Class D felony.

