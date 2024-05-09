West Asheville murder suspect used pipe, and gun before fleeing to Indiana

ASHEVILLE — During a September 2023 shooting in West Asheville, an assailant with a metal pipe shot through a home’s wooden door before fleeing to Indiana, where he was arrested by the state’s highway patrol, newly-released records reveal.

Ismael Nazario Muñoz, 37, and his roommate were at their home on Oakview Road Sept. 2 when the roommate saw an “angry” individual approach Muñoz with a metal pipe, according to his death investigation report.

“As the decedent attempted to close an outside wooden door to the individual, the individual fired into the door itself with a pistol,” the report said. “After the decedent fell to the ground in the doorway, the individual fired additional shots into the decedent.”

Two individuals called 911 at 11:41 a.m., one asking for police and an ambulance, according to officer response notes. A caller reported that the suspect came and left in a Ford Mustang. About 12 shots were fired from a black handgun with a long magazine, according to the notes.

At the residence, there were seven holes in the door itself, and Muñoz had multiple gunshot wounds to his head, chest, left arm and leg, according to his autopsy and investigation report. He also had blunt trauma, including a laceration on his chin.

Bullet casings matching a 9 mm handgun were found at the scene, according to the reports.

After Asheville police arrived on scene at 11:49 a.m., a witness provided a picture of the suspect’s vehicle and tag, which was registered in Tennessee, the officer notes said.

About 20 minutes later, a Ford Mustang and person possibly matching the suspect’s description was seen at a Shell station on Smokey Park Highway and continued west bound shortly after.

The suspect, who was later identified as 47-year-old Arturo Cordero Martinez, was actively being tracked on his phone by APD, the Citizen Times previously reported. Sgt. Charles Wells contacted Indiana State Police Trooper Connor Giesler to assist with his arrest, saying that the suspect was traveling from Asheville to Colorado in a 2001 Ford Mustang.

ISP troopers conducted a traffic stop on Martinez’s vehicle, which was traveling west on Interstate 64 in the early afternoon hours of Sept. 2, according to an affidavit obtained by the Citizen Times. He was arrested “without incident,” and in possession of a black Taurus-brand 9mm pistol, a spent 9 mm cartridge, brass knuckles, among other items.

Martinez was later extradited back to Asheville, where he remains in the Buncombe County Detention Facility under no bond. Martinez was indicted to Buncombe County Superior Court on a first-degree murder charge on Feb. 5, according to court records.

Martinez was living in Asheville at the time of the shooting, according to Beth Schroeder, the prosecutor for Dubois County, where Martinez was arrested.

The Citizen Times reached out to Martinez’s attorney for comment.

Muñoz died at the residence before Buncombe County EMS could transfer him to the hospital, according to a previous news release from Asheville police. The medical examiner arrived on scene shortly after 6 p.m. and requested the body be transported.

The 37-year-old worked in construction and had a significant other, according to his death certificate. Muñoz was buried at a cemetery in San Pedro, Mexico. The Citizen Times attempted to reach his family members.

