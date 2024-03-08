West Allis police officer pleads guilty to misconduct after keeping money seized in arrest

West Allis police officer Paul Hartmann was given an 18-month probation sentence after pleading guilty to keeping money seized during an arrest.

Only three days after charges were filed, Hartmann, 42, waived his preliminary hearing and pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of misconduct in a public office, according to online court reports.

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Milton L. Childs sentenced Hartmann to at least one year in prison and one year of extended supervision, but stayed, or paused, the sentence as long as Hartmann follows the terms of probation. Hartmann had faced up to 3½ years in prison.

West Allis Deputy Chief Robert Fletcher said Hartmann, a 17-year veteran of the department, remains on administrative leave and are working with the West Allis City Attorney's office on the termination process.

"The West Allis Police Department was shocked that Hartmann did not resign from his position as a police officer prior to entering his guilty plea," Fletcher said in a statement. "It has been our experience that officers charged with a crime tender a resignation prior to entering pleas. The WAPD continues to be disappointed with Hartmann’s actions."

According to Wisconsin Circuit Court online records, some of the conditions Hartmann must obey include not violating any more laws, maintaining absolute sobriety, and getting and keeping a job.

Hartmann took money from a man, who was arrested

On Nov. 3, 2023, Hartmann was one of the officers who responded to a report of a man trying to break into a vehicle in a parking lot in the City of West Allis.

Officers arrested the man after learning he purchased marijuana from another individual. As another officer took the man to the police station to be booked, Hartmann searched the man's vehicle.

No drugs were found, but Hartmann took an white envelope containing $830 from the vehicle. He did not report to money to any of his colleagues.

After the man was booked, he was given a citation and released by West Allis police officers. He then asked them if a white envelope containing $830 in cash was taken during his arrest. No officer was aware of the missing money, while Hartmann also denied any knowledge about the missing money.

Once the man left, Hartmann retrieved the envelope containing the $830 from his squad car, then called the man to tell him to come back to the police station. Hartmann gave the money back to the man in the lobby, but then lied to the man saying detectives must've taken the envelope during his arrest.

Hartmann later admitted taking the money to his colleagues. An investigation revealed that Hartmann had other items of evidence, including two wallets from different people, in his squad car. Police noted that all of the items should have been placed in West Allis police inventory upon their initial recovery by Hartmann and not kept in his personal possession.

Contact Adrienne Davis at amdavis@gannett.com. Follow her on X at @AdriReportss.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: West Allis police officer pleads guilty after keeping seized money