West Allis police officer faces a felony charge related to money seized during an arrest

A West Allis police officer is facing a felony misconduct charge for allegedly seizing $830 during an arrest, keeping it, then later lying about it to his colleagues and the person it belonged to.

An investigation later revealed that the officer's squad car contained items, including two wallets, from other people from prior matters.

The West Allis Police Department announced Tuesday that charges were filed March 4 in Milwaukee County Circuit Court against West Allis Police Officer Paul Hartmann. He is being charged with one count of misconduct in a public office, which is a felony.

Hartmann, of New Berlin, has been on administrative leave during the investigation, according to West Allis police. He has been employed with the West Allis Police Department for 17 years.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Nov. 3, 2023, Hartmann was one of the officers who responded to a report of a man trying to enter a vehicle in a parking lot near 11301 W. Lincoln Ave.

Officers arrested the man after it was determined he purchased marijuana from another individual. The marijuana was recovered from the suspect and police then searched the man's vehicle, a 2006 Pontiac Montana.

Hartmann was then seen taking a white envelope from the center console of the vehicle, inspecting its contents and concealing it on his person.

No other drugs were found in the vehicle.

The West Allis Police Department issued a citation to the man for possession of marijuana and he was released from custody.

The man then asked West Allis police officers if a white envelope containing $830 in cash was taken during his arrest. No officer was aware of the missing money. Hartmann was also recorded saying he had no knowledge of the missing money and advised the man to file a complaint.

Once the man left, Hartmann grabbed the envelope containing the $830 from his squad car. Hartmann then called the man to tell him to come back to the police station, and he returned the money to the man in the station lobby.

Hartmann told the man detectives must have seized the envelope during the arrest, but later on, Hartmann admitted to his colleagues that he took the money during the arrest.

An investigation by West Allis police revealed in Hartmann’s squad car the presence of other items of evidence from unrelated matters, including two wallets turned over by citizens on two different locations. All of the items should have been placed in West Allis police inventory upon their initial recovery by Hartmann and not kept in his personal possession, police said.

In a statement, the West Allis Police Department said:

"The West Allis Police Department considers honesty and integrity to be fundamental character traits of a law enforcement officer and the Department. Therefore, the allegations against Hartmann are disheartening and troubling. These allegations are not representative of the way the Department members conduct themselves daily as is evidenced by another officer bringing the matter to the attention of a supervisor and a criminal investigation being commenced. It is vital the public understands the West Allis Police Department takes allegations of this kind seriously and will hold officers accountable if they are found to have violated Department Standards or the laws of our State."

If convicted of all charges, Hartmann faces up to 3 1/2 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Hartmann's next court date is March 7.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: West Allis police officer charged with misconduct in public office