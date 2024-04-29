West Allis mayor struck by car while walking his dog, reminds motorists to slow down

West Allis Mayor Dan Devine said he suffered minor injuries Monday when he was struck by a vehicle while walking his dog.

"So, this morning while walking the dog I was “hit” by a car," Devine posted on his official mayor's Facebook page. "It was as minor as “hit by a car” can be."

As Devine and his dog Molly started crossing the street with a walk signal, a vehicle was turning right, Devine said in the post. The driver was focused on traffic from the left, Devine said, and did not realize they were about to strike the mayor and his dog.

Molly avoided getting hit, but Devine said he suffered two scraped knuckles and "probably a good bruise on my hip," although he said he was able to stay upright.

Devine also thanked those who stopped to help.

It's not known exactly where the incident occurred. Attempts to reach Devine were not immediately successful.

Devine has been a main advocate against reckless driving

Devine previously told the Milwaukee Journal that the biggest concern he's heard from West Allis residents is reckless driving.

Devine used Monday's incident to remind motorists to slow down ― but maintained his sense of humor in the process.

"While I know some of you may dream for this opportunity, in all seriousness, please use this as a reminder to SLOW THE HECK DOWN!!!" Devine wrote. "Warmer weather is slowly getting here. Please look out for pedestrians, bikers, kids walking near schools!"

The Journal Sentinel contacted the West Allis Police Department to get more information about the incident, but did not immediately hear back.

Contact Adrienne Davis at amdavis@gannett.com. Follow her on X at @AdriReportss.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: West Allis Mayor Dan Devine struck by car, suffers minor injuries