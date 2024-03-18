West Allis man takes plea in Christmas Eve 2022 killing of Sildian Torres-Betancourt

A second man has pleaded guilty to criminal charges stemming from the Christmas Eve 2022 shooting death of a Milwaukee mother.

Raymond King's trial was supposed to have started Monday in Milwaukee County Circuit Court. He initially was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, both as party to a crime, in Sildian Torres-Betancourt's slaying.

On Monday, King changed his mind and pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree reckless homicide. The counts of endangering safety were dismissed as part of the plea deal, but will be read into the record for sentencing purposes, online court records show.

What was Raymond King's role in the killing?

Prosecutors were prepared to argue King, 19, of West Allis, was driving the vehicle the shots were fired from when Torres-Betancourt was killed near South 29th Street and West Greenfield Avenue on Dec. 24, 2022.

Omarion Danielson, 19, pleaded guilty in May to reckless homicide for pulling the trigger in the young mother’s shooting death and was sentenced to 32 years in prison, and eight years supervision after he's released.

What happened that night?

Police said Torres-Betancourt, 27, was on her way to the party with her partner and 7-year-old son when gunfire erupted on the 1300 block of South 29th Street.

A bullet went through her car door and struck her upper body. No one else in the vehicle was injured.

What's next for Raymond King?

King is set to be sentenced May 17 by Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey A. Wagner. He faces a maximum 25-year prison term.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: West Allis man guilty in Milwaukee mother's Christmas Eve 2022 killing