West Alabama high school seniors sign up for careers, apprenticeships

More than 75 high school seniors gathered recently at Shelton State Community College and they all left with post-graduation employment plans.

The annual West Alabama Regional Signing Day, organized by West Alabama Works and held May 9, celebrated the students as they officially signed up for jobs or career technical education apprenticeships after high school graduation.

This year marked the first year the event was held at Shelton State. In previous years, the event was held at the Tuscaloosa Career and Technology Academy.

"It's a tremendous opportunity to showcase our facilities, but also connect students (with) jobs or learning opportunities," said Shelton State's President Jonathan Koh.

"A lot of what we do within our own community is try to build up the workforce and show people that there are lots of pathways," he said.

Employers like Mercedes Auto Tech Program, Skilled Trades of West Alabama, Lear Corp., Schnellecke Logistics, Mercedes-Benz U.S. International Mechatronics, Premier Service Co. and more provided the career opportunities.

"You guys are walking from high school into a career, it blows my minds," said Michele Coley, owner of the Allstate Coley Agency, who served as the event's host.

Coley told the students how incredible it was to secure full-time jobs or apprenticeships with competitive companies right after graduating high school. Coley shared that when she was in college, it was a little more challenging to get employed at competitive companies.

"To get on with Phifer, (Hanna Steel), Premier, DCH, you had to know someone, and they had to be in good standing and they had to refer you to be able to get a job at these prestigious institutions," she said.

Donny Jones, who serves as the West Alabama Works executive director and chief operating officer of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama, previously said the Regional Signing Day event was the conclusion to events such as WOW, WOW mini, WOW Varsity, and WOW 2.0, which are designed to connect students with career opportunities in West Alabama.

"Students that are going to work are just as important as students going to a four-year institution," said Jones during Thursday's ceremony as he thanked the event's sponsors and participating companies.

Some of the honorees earned their job or apprenticeship offers through WOW 2.0, an event for high school seniors that was held April 10 at Shelton State Community College. The event is a continuation of West Alabama Works’ annual Worlds of Work (WOW) event for eighth-graders. The events help West Alabama students learn about work opportunities in the region.

After the ceremony, students and parents were able to meet with representatives from their future employers.

Kavaughn Evans, a Hale County High School senior accepted an apprenticeship with Hunt Refining Co. and said he's excited to begin working with the company after graduation.

"I'm looking forward to coming in on my first day, putting in hard work and just showing that im a good employee," Evans said.

Many parents and family members cheered on their high school seniors as they signed up for careers and apprenticeships.

Evalette Silvers was there supporting her son, Kameron Prince, who accepted an apprenticeship for MBUSI.

"I'm very excited, I can't wait. He's excited himself and I'm excited for him," Silvers said.

Students from Tuscaloosa City Schools, the Tuscaloosa County School System, along with students from Greene, Bibb, Hale, and Fayette counties were among those honored one-by-one as they signed on the dotted line for apprenticeships or full-time jobs.

