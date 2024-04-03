West Alabama Food Bank receiving federal funding to help feed families
West Alabama Food Bank receiving federal funding to help feed families
West Alabama Food Bank receiving federal funding to help feed families
Angie Harmon says her family is "traumatized" and "devastated" after an Instacart driver shot and killed her dog. The man claimed self-defense to police.
Did the confluence of NIL, the FBI and the transfer portal combine to finally break the decades-long stronghold Nike and Adidas had on college basketball?
Overdraft protection covers transactions when you don’t have enough money in your account. But it has its downsides, too.
Nick Green, one of the company's co-founders, stopped by Found to chat about his company and the market's evolution since he first launched it. This argument is what helped Thrive Market become the first online grocery retailer that the USDA approved to accept food stamps. Thrive Market had to raise money from content creators and influencers until VCs picked up on the craze.
England’s National Health Service (NHS) said on Tuesday that “tens of thousands of children and adults” with type 1 diabetes will receive an “artificial pancreas” to help manage their insulin levels.
Share what Kurt Cobain meant to you in 1994 — and what he still means to you today — for an upcoming Yahoo story.
The Orioles, Yankees and Rangers round out the top five of our inaugural 2024 power rankings.
Have a couple of fantasy baseball teams but are unsure how to keep them strong and winning now that the season has started? Don't worry — Scott Pianowski has your back.
The funding climate for AI chip startups, once as sunny as a mid-July day, is beginning to cloud over as Nvidia asserts its dominance. AI chip company Mythic ran out of cash in 2022 and was nearly forced to halt operations, while Graphcore, a once-well-capitalized rival, now faces mounting losses. Hailo, co-founded in 2017 by Orr Danon and Avi Baum, previously CTO for wireless connectivity at the microprocessor outfit Texas Instruments, designs specialized chips to run AI workloads on edge devices.
Also on our cheat sheet: an allergy-busting air purifier and safety-certified eclipse glasses that'll arrive in time.
As TikTok continues to face increased pressure in the U.S. and the U.K., the company is signaling its commitment to fostering educational content on its app. TikTok says that since launching the feed in the U.S. last year, 33% of users have the STEM feed enabled and a third of teens go to the STEM feed every week. The app has seen a 24% growth in STEM-related content in the U.S. since the feed launched.
Over 40,000 customers have reportedly canceled their reservation for a Fisker Ocean and asked the company for a refund.
Apple is making the Vision Pro a bit more social with the introduction of Spatial Personas.
The 2024 Buick Envision is here with a huge, new screen, updated styling and a lot more tech.
Millions of people around the world are affected by autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Both as kids and later in life, these individuals and their families need better detection, treatment and support solutions that will help them live with autism. Autism Impact Fund (AIF) was a pioneer when it emerged in 2021, three years after the son of its co-founder and managing partner, Chris Male, was diagnosed with ASD.
Jon Stewart hosted FTC chair Lina Khan on his weekly Daily Show segment yesterday, but Stewart's own revelations were just as interesting as Khan's.
In 2023, higher egg prices provided an opportunity for alternative protein companies to show they could compete with traditional egg manufacturers. One place seeing a lot of activity is Onego Bio, a Finland-based food-biotech company, which uses the fungus Trichoderma reesei and precision fermentation to create an animal-free egg white alternative called Bioalbumen. Maija Itkonen, co-founder and CEO of Onego Bio (pronounced on-eh-go), spun off the company with precision fermentation expert Christopher Landowski from VTT (Technical Research Centre of Finland) in 2022.
Companies with strong sales momentum and branding power can weather the storm, while regional chains like Jack in the Box may struggle.
US stocks looked set to kick off 2024's second quarter right where they left off the first quarter.
Light up the dance floor with supportive sandals, flats and heels — no blisters invited.